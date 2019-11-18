Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 18th

Good Morning! We are starting the week mild with a few light showers. We are focused on a storm system for the middle of the week that will deliver both rain and snow to the region. We think this system will be void of any major cold, but there will be some snow on the back side of the low. We’ll keep you posted on any changes through the week.

We see snowfall coming in from Wyoming and Colorado this week, but the amounts into SD are not heavy at this time. Rainfall may become the bigger story south and east of Sioux Falls.

We are looking at a good chance of .25″ to .50″ of rain in many areas east of I-29 Wednesday night into Thursday AM.

Enjoy the mild weather today with many areas in the 50s for highs. Don’t forget about increasing northwest winds over 30 mph at times.

Tonight will still be mild for this time of year with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

More mild weather is ahead tomorrow with 40s and 50s pretty common.

We’ll prepare for rain and snow Wednesday night and early Thursday. While temperatures will take a hit on Thursday, we do expect 40s to return into next weekend.