Storm Center Update-Monday AM, May 4th

Good Morning! We are expecting showers and thundershowers today in KELOLAND. You can see the early morning trends showing rain in central and western SD.

Early morning rain totals are already near 1″ in Faith.

We could use some top soil moisture. The past 30 days have been much drier than normal, about a third of what we normally see.

Futurecast shows the rain moving east today and steady rain showers are likely this evening in Sioux Falls. Most of the rain will exit early tomorrow morning, but a few scattered showers or isolated t-showers will redevelop during the late afternoon East River.

Rain totals of .50-1″ look likely East River today and tonight.

Prepare for cooler weather the next few days as a series of low pressure systems move across the Great Lakes and New England. We’ll likely have a few waves of below normal temperatures as a result.

You can see that trend on the map below. In fact, we may not see an end to the cool weather until the middle of next week.

It might even snow in parts of the Upper Midwest next week.

Temperatures today will be cooler with the rain chances.

We see rain this evening in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen, with partly cloudy skies West River.

Temperatures will stay below normal the entire 7 day forecast. The next round of showers will arrive on Thursday and we do expect areas of frost as early as Friday morning and more of it by Saturday morning. Stay tuned.