Storm Center Update- Monday AM, May 31st

Pocket of fog are covering parts of southeastern KELOLAND this morning. A dense fog advisory covers the areas shaded in gray until 9am.

Futurecast shows a few clouds moving through KELOLAND today with highs mainly in the 70s. We may see a few isolated showers tomorrow as shown below, but many areas will stay dry.

The big weather story is the hotter weather coming toward the end of the week. We expect pattern to shift to above normal temperatures for the weekend and perhaps into early next week. This pattern also looks mainly dry for much of KELOLAND.

Take a look at all the 90s coming for North Dakota and Montana. We’ll see areas of 90s this weekend in KELOLAND.

The forecast today features 70s for much of KELOLAND, cool compared to the weather coming our way.

Tonight will be comfortable with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The 7 day forecast remains dry at this time with hot weather likely by the weekend.