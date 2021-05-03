Storm Center Update – Monday AM May 3

Windy and cool for today with highs in the 50s and 60s. We’ll have north winds of 20-30 mph in eastern KELOLAND with gusts near 40 during the early afternoon.

As the upper plains remain in a northwest pattern through the week, it will remain below average. The northwest flow will keep a lot of the moisture away. But as the next system moves through on Wednesday, we do have a slight chance for showers.

Once the weekend gets here, we’ll have a little more moisture available. This means a better chance for rain. As of now, central and western South Dakota will have the most moisture available.

Rain amounts for the week may approach an inch or more from Pierre to Rapid City. Keep in mind, this is still at least 5 days out and we’ll see how much this changes with future updates.