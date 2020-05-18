Storm Center Update – Monday AM May 18

Temperatures will be warmer this week as compared to last week.



We’re starting Monday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. With mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will hit the 60s, 70s, to lower 80s. The cooler air will be felt in Minnesota and Iowa where clouds will be thicker. Winds will be strong in western South Dakota today with south gusts over 35 mph.



Clouds will engulf eastern KELOLAND tonight while mostly clear skies will prevail in central and western South Dakota. Lows tonight will fall to the 40s and 50s.



It will be warmer tomorrow as highs will be in the 70s, 80s, to near 90 degrees. Once again, the cooler air will be felt in eastern KELOLAND while Rapid City warms close to 90.



The later we go through the week, the Gulf of Mexico will open up and we’ll have plenty of moisture to interact with for eastern KELOLAND. By Friday, the chance gets ramped up to 50% in eastern KELOLAND. In fact, there will be a good chance for thunderstorms and heavy rain at that time.

Rain totals will be over an inch in eastern KELOLAND through Saturday.