Storm Center Update- Monday AM, May 17th

We are starting the week with areas of fog this morning, but many locations will have partly sunny skies through the day. Mobridge sure needs rain and we are carefully watching the pattern for rain chances in the days ahead.

The past 30 days have generally been dry across KELOLAND, although some spots like Rapid City are close to the normal. We expect these numbers to rise the next 7 days.

Expect a southeasterly flow to air the next several days, with batches of clouds moving our way the next 48 hours. We are keeping rain chances low for most areas until Wednesday.

You can see an area of low pressure moving into KELOLAND on Wednesday. That system should spark scattered showers and thunderstorms across the plains. Another system will add chances of rain to the forecast on Thursday.

We expect additional rain chances this weekend and next week. It’s clear to see the center third of the national will be active over the next 10 days.

Enjoy the mild temperatures ahead. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s across most of KELOLAND, with upper 60s still expected in Rapid City.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the lower to middle 50s for most areas.

Clouds will be thicker across the south tomorrow with highs in the 70s for most areas. A few 80s will will develop across the west.

The extended forecast shows warmer temperatures by the weekend with more scattered thunderstorm chances for both Saturday and Sunday.