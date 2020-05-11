Storm Center Update – Monday AM May 11

It’s a cold morning in central South Dakota. In fact, cold enough for records as Pierre set a record low of 24 degrees.

Clouds have kept temperatures a little warmer in eastern KELOLAND this morning with temps in the 30s to near 40.



With the cold air, snow showers are falling in western and southwest South Dakota. Amounts will remain light, less than an inch for many locations.



It will be partly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND this afternoon as temperatures remain well below average with highs in the 40s and 50s.



We’ll have more clouds than sun as we go through the week. Along with the thick cloud cover, rain chances will continue. In fact, an inch or more of rain is looking likely in western South Dakota.