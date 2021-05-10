Storm Center Update – Monday AM May 10

The cool weather from this weekend will continue into the early part of the work week.



We’ll start with sunshine today, with a slow increase in clouds for the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. Winds will average 5 to 15 mph.



There will be patchy frost tonight as lows fall to the low to middle 30s in eastern KELOLAND. If you have outdoor plants, it may be a good idea to cover them or bring them inside.



Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow with many locations in the low to middle 60s.



As temperatures continue to warm on Wednesday, there may be a stray shower or two around, but many locations will be dry.



Moisture will slowly increase as temperatures warm heading into the weekend. While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where a shower or thunderstorm will pop up, at least we have a couple of chances late this week and this weekend for rain.