Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 9th

Good Morning! After a wonderful weekend of weather, the forecast will be cooler for much of KELOLAND. We are on the northern edge of developing rain, which will be a soaking rain for parts of Nebraska and Iowa. North winds will keep temperatures cooler as well.

The warm weather this weekend has lead to a rise on area river. Major flooding is forecast along the James in the Huron area.

The Big Sioux River is also rising, but not as much.

Futurecast is showing this first wave moving to our south the next 12 hours. Another disturbance is expected to arrive tomorrow with another round of light rain or light snow.

While it will feel colder today, these numbers could be much worse for this time of year.

Clouds should decrease tonight with lows in the mid teens in Aberdeen and mid 20s in the south.

A few rain and snow showers will dot the landscape tomorrow. Highs will still be in the 40s across the south and west, with 30s in the northeast.

Wednesday is looking a warmer with highs returning to the 50s and 60s in a few spots.

Thursday will start to cool, a trend that will continue into the weekend.

Future storm tracks are looking stronger again this weekend, but most of the moisture may track to our south again. It does look active into next week as a stronger temperature contrast sets up across the plains. We think this could deliver stronger rain and snow chances here by mid month.

Much of the 7 day is still pretty good for March with highs averaging above normal the next several days.