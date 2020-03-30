Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 30th

Good Morning! We have a quiet start to the week and mild temperatures again in the forecast today.

Clouds will be on the increase today and light showers are possible tonight and early tomorrow, mainly in the far south and southeast. We expect more mild weather tomorrow and another round of light showers in the east later in the day. This moisture looks light compared to what may be coming later in the week.

The moisture pattern is looking more active late Wednesday into Thursday. We think rain and snow could develop, with more snow in the west. Blustery weather will be likely into Friday before we make a rebound this weekend.

The initial forecast for moisture looks heavier north and west of Sioux Falls. That would be change from recent storm tracks.

Snow amounts are subject to change, but keep an eye on the west. It wouldn’t take a lot to get a coating of snow with this change in the weather.

Today looks very nice, so enjoy the 60s!

Those light showers will be around tonight with lows mainly in the 40s.

Tomorrow will remain mostly cloudy in Sioux Falls with scattered shower chances lingering. It won’t rain much, but the highs will remain in the 50s. 60s are expect for both Pierre and Rapid City.

We see mild weather in Sioux Falls on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. The numbers will start falling on Thursday with more rain likely. We could see some snow on Friday, but warmer weather is expected early next week.