Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 29th

Very warm, windy, and dry weather conditions are making headlines today across KELOLAND. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of KELOLAND, so fire danger is in the extreme category.

The hourly temperature forecast reveals a big jump in the number this afternoon ahead of the cold front, with a large drop in the temperature behind the front. We are forecasting strong winds wind both ahead and behind the front. Little precipitation is ahead, even with the dramatic temperature change.

Expect the colder weather to linger into Wednesday, but a very big warm up is ahead for Easter Weekend.

With all the warm weather in the long range forecast, the weather pattern looks dry until possibly the middle of next week.

Highs today will be in the 70s for the central and northeast, but lower 60s in the west. Again, Sioux Falls will near 80 and close to a record high.

Tonight will be much cooler with lows in the 20s in most areas.

Tomorrow will be much colder with strong winds still in the forecast from the northwest.

Highs will be rebounding by Good Friday and Easter Weekend looks very mild with highs in the 70s.