Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 23rd

Good Morning! Patchy fog has developed across parts of the region, including Sioux Falls. We still expect mild temperatures across much of KELOLAND, but some of us with lack sunny skies.

You can see the clouds and low level moisture lingering longer across southeastern KELOLAND today. Where more sunshine prevails, temperatures will be warmer during the day. We think scattered showers will return tonight, mainly in the east. Those too will depart in the morning and afternoon temperatures will reach the 60s in some areas.

We expect a train of disturbances this week, with the next in the series arriving on Wednesday. Snow is possible in the north, especially if the moisture falls in the morning or in the evening. There could be additional hits of moisture on both Thursday and Friday.

We expect the moisture totals to average .25″ this week, with some local areas a bit more and some a bit less.

Highs today will be back in the 50s for many areas, with upper 50s in the west.

Tonight will features scattered showers in the southeast, but dry weather in the west.

Tomorrow looks warmer with highs in the 60s for many areas west of Sioux Falls.

Much of the upper Midwest looks mild.

Temperatures will cool on Wednesday with the rain and snow chances.

We’ll likely maintain 40s on Thursday with additional moisture chances.

The 7-day forecast looks more mild by the weekend with highs returning to the 50s once again.