Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 22nd

It was a windy day on Sunday, but still very mild across much of KELOLAND. Highs were in the 50s and 60s, well above normal for this time of the year.

Rain is on the way the next 48 hours across much of eastern KELOLAND. You can see the precipitation coming up from the south and moving into the region. The rain will try to push toward Aberdeen and Pierre tomorrow, but will likely not go much farther west. A separate area of scattered rain or snow showers could develop tomorrow in the far west.

It’s clear to see the far north needs some moisture, but will likely get the lowest amounts this week.

Much of the data is pointing toward 1″ of rain in the southeast. We could see locally higher totals as well. Notice the numbers really to down toward Pierre and Aberdeen.

50s are likely today across much of KELOLAND as clouds increase from the south.

Tonight will feature rain moving in from the south with lows mainly in the 30s.

Expect 40s tomorrow with blustery northeast winds in Sioux Falls during the day. Areas of the far west and northwest will be a little warmer without the moisture.

The 7 day forecast shows some moderation by the end of the week with highs once again returning to the 50s.