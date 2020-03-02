Storm Center Update – Monday AM March 2

After a warm weekend, it will remain warm through much of the new work week.

Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s as mostly sunny skies become partly cloudy. Light winds this morning will increase to average 10-20 mph from a westerly direction.

We’ll do the same thing tomorrow with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. But, we’ll watch for isolated showers in central and south central KELOLAND during the afternoon/evening. Anything that falls will remain light.

In fact, any precip we get this week is looking light with many locations less than a tenth of an inch.

Check out the weekend on the ten day temperature trend. We’re expecting 60s in Sioux Falls with numbers near 70 in central and western South Dakota on Saturday. Not quite that warm in northern KELOLAND, but temperatures will still be well above average.