Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 1st

Welcome to Meteorological Spring! It certainly will be feeling more like spring in the 7 day forecast.

Yesterday was chilly be comparison with areas of snow falling during the morning hours across the central and south. We’ll continue the “cooler” weather today.

We’ve had some flurries across the northeast this morning, but nothing significant. Dry weather trends are expected much of the week.

Snow cover will be going away quickly the next few days. You can see more snow in the Black Hills and across much of Minnesota.

Futurecast shows morning clouds east and north of Sioux Falls moving away with lots of sunshine expected for many today. Look for similar trends tomorrow, but more wind from the southwest.

It’s interesting to watch the moisture supply the next few days staying well to our south. This could change next week.

The long-range temperature trends are much above normal across the mid section of the nation. It will certainly be feeling more like spring.

Today will be chilly in the short-term forecast. Highs will stay in the 20s for places like Watertown and Worthington.

Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as this morning.

We expect highs in the 50s tomorrow in Sioux Falls. West or southwest winds will aid the warmer weather.

Get used to 50 degree weather. We have several days of mild weather ahead!