Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 16th

Good Morning! We are watching the roads this morning as a light wintry mix continue to move across the region. We expect temperatures to slowly rise above freezing during the day and conditions will improve.

You can see some of the ice on the parking lots in the Watertown area as of 6:30am.

Futurecast shows the light wintry combo drifting to the east. Clouds will break up a bit in the north and that trend will spread to the southeast during the evening and overnight. Tomorrow will start clear, but clouds will return late in the day. Showers are expected to return on Wednesday across the southeast.

The extended forecast is looking more active. A larger system will move our direction by Thursday as rain and snow develops along with stronger winds. We expect some accumulating snow here, but it’s too early to give out specific numbers.

Here’s one look at the European model for Thursday and Friday. We could see a snow track that impacts parts of southern KELOLAND.

Highs today will rebound above freezing, mainly in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow looks a little warmer with highs in the 40s.

You can see the impact of the rain and snow on Thursday and Friday with highs falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s by the end of the week.