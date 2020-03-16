1  of  43
Closings & Delays
Active Generations Adrian Schools Big Stone City School Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools Bison School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Bridgewater-Emery School District Brookings School District Canistota School District Celebrate Community Church Central Lyon Community Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Colome School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Ellsworth, MN Estelline School District Faith School District Hills-Beaver Creek Lead-Deadwood Life Church Marion Montrose Newell Ortonville-Big Stone City Parkston Pipestone Rock Rapids Head Start Rosholt Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District SD Department of Labor and Regulation Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools South Central SWO Head Start Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tracy Trinity Lutheran School United Church of Canistota Vermillion Wagner Watertown School District West Lyon Community

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 16th

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning! We are watching the roads this morning as a light wintry mix continue to move across the region. We expect temperatures to slowly rise above freezing during the day and conditions will improve.

You can see some of the ice on the parking lots in the Watertown area as of 6:30am.

Futurecast shows the light wintry combo drifting to the east. Clouds will break up a bit in the north and that trend will spread to the southeast during the evening and overnight. Tomorrow will start clear, but clouds will return late in the day. Showers are expected to return on Wednesday across the southeast.

The extended forecast is looking more active. A larger system will move our direction by Thursday as rain and snow develops along with stronger winds. We expect some accumulating snow here, but it’s too early to give out specific numbers.

Here’s one look at the European model for Thursday and Friday. We could see a snow track that impacts parts of southern KELOLAND.

Highs today will rebound above freezing, mainly in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow looks a little warmer with highs in the 40s.

You can see the impact of the rain and snow on Thursday and Friday with highs falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss