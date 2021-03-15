Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 15th

It has been a busy morning tracking snow across KELOLAND. This was the view from Lake Madison just before 7am.

KELOLAND Live Doppler HD continues to show bands of moderate to heavy snow lifting north into the region. You can see the trend decreasing south of Sioux Falls.

Many of the winter headlines are set to expire around 10am. However, Brookings and Marshall will continue under winter storm warnings until 4pm.

This system is wrapping in dry air from the south now, so we expect the storm to weaken quickly over the next 12 to 18 hours.

Snow totals have reached 6″ in Sioux Falls, with near .70″ of total moisture in Sioux Falls as of 7am. All of this snow will soak into our dry soils.

Our total snow prediction features several 4-8″ ranges across southeastern KELOLAND, with lower numbers toward Aberdeen.

The forecast will be cool today with highs in the lower to middle 30s, especially over the deeper snow areas. Winds are also decreasing and that will helpful for road crews clearing the snow.

A few scattered pockets of flurries or drizzle will be possible overnight with lows mainly in the 20s.

Tomorrow will still be chilly with highs in the upper 30s for many with mostly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a few scattered patches of light snow or drizzle once again.

The next storm system will track mainly to our south on Wednesday, so Sioux Falls will have just a 20% chance of rain or snow. Warmer weather is likely by the end of the week with highs returning to the 50s.