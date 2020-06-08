Storm Center Update – Monday AM June 8

It will be another hot and windy day in eastern KELOLAND as highs climb to the low to middle 90s. With north winds in central and western South Dakota, temperatures will be slightly cooler.



We’ll have to watch for severe weather again today. Storms will develop during the late afternoon from northeast South Dakota to south-central South Dakota. There’s an enhanced risk for severe storms today from northeast South Dakota to south-central South Dakota.

Along with the strong to severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall will also have to be monitored. We will see some areas of KELOLAND with 2-3 inches or more of rainfall by Wednesday morning.



Winds will change to the north tomorrow to help bring in much cooler air. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and low 70s with cloudy skies and periods of rain.

We’ll slowly warm as we go through the rest of the week with highs returning to the 80s by the weekend.