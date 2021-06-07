Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 7th

It was another hot day in KELOLAND on Sunday, although NW KELOLAND was a little cooler Expect more 90s today and even a few spots close to 100.

Futurecast shows our 20% chance of thunderstorms in the west this evening. Those thunderstorms should be widely scattered as the moving into northwestern SD. A few more thunderstorms could develop in the west by tomorrow evening. Again, we don’t expect much of that moisture to move East River at this time.

The 8-14 day forecast looks very hot once again in KELOLAND.

Hot weather will be common today with highs in the middle to upper 90s in many areas.

Tonight will be mild once again with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot once again with 90s very likely.

That one chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning will be followed by a slight dip in the temperatures. Don’t expect anything cool and the drought will continue to worsen for many areas.