Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 29th

Thunderstorms tracked across the Black Hills overnight, leaving behind a few streaks of hail damage. You can see those on the map below shown in purple and black. The largest hail was around tennis ball size.

Severe weather doesn’t look likely today, but there is a marginal risk of severe weather in green.

That will change tomorrow as severe weather will be more likely East River on tomorrow late in the day.

Futurecast shows a few thunderstorms tonight along the Wyoming border. We still think more intense thunderstorms will form in James Valley tomorrow afternoon and evening. They will be slow to move farther east.

There’s no shortage of heat around today with highs well into the 90s.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows mainly in the 70s east, with 60 in Rapid City.

Tomorrow looks cooler in Rapid City, but heat and humidity will still be likely East River.

Thunderstorms are most likely for Sioux Falls tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. Prepare for a hot weekend forecast with highs in the 90s.