Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 28th

The pattern of hit and miss rain continues across KELOLAND. You can see the radar review from yesterday showing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the plains.

Most of the official 24 rain totals on this map are not impressive. However, there were some nice numbers in local spots yesterday.

Look at how variable the numbers are across KELOLAND. The Worthington, MN area had over 2″ this weekend. Some spots around Highmore and Miller had over 1″. We also had many zeroes and spots under .25.

This adds to the trend we’ve had the past 7 days.

Expect more of the same today as scattered rain pops up once again. The trend tomorrow will feature 1 more round of scattered rain, but primarily in southeastern KELOLAND.

Highs today will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for most spots.

Scattered rain chances will diminish overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The numbers tomorrow should be warmer in most locations.

Expect a steady rise in temperatures the rest of the week with 90s expected by the weekend.