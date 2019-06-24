Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 24th

Good Morning!

After cool and damp weather for some this weekend, the forecast is looking warmer today.  Rain is decreasing this morning, but a few more isolated cells are possible later today.  

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s in many spots.

Dry weather is ahead tonight with lows in the 50s for most areas.

Tomorrow should be a great day with sunshine and highs just a little warmer, pushing above 80 in a few more spots.

Get ready for the humidity to increase.  We expect dewpoints in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A big batch of 80s and 90s are expected later this week.  We may have to talk about the heat index once again.

