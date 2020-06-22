Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 22nd

Storms fired up across parts of eastern KELOLAND yesterday, hitting the Vermillion area especially hard with some hail and heavy rain.

Here are the 24 hour totals across KELOLAND. Notice the lack of rain around Ortonville, an area that has been dry.

The rain has been heavier again just south of Sioux Falls.

Futurecast wants to develop additional scattered shower and thunderstorms today. Tuesday and Wednesday look drier for most areas.

We’ll carry a 50% chance of rain in Sioux Falls with highs in the mid 70s. Mid and upper 70s are likely for central and western KELOLAND.

Skies should clear overnight with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be pleasant with highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

The next chance of thunderstorm activity will be late Thursday into Friday. We could see more severe weather and pockets of heavy rain. Temperatures will be warmer at the end of the week as humidity builds from the south.