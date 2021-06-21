Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 21st

Rain over the weekend was very scattered, but was welcome as we continue to track the growing drought. We saw amounts below a quarter inch in most areas, although there were a few exceptions. Lennox and Canton both had a nice rain over .50″.

Futurecast stays dry for much of KELOLAND today with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We expect a few 40s overnight, with a rebound into the 80s on Tuesday. We expect hotter weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

While the weather looks hotter for Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures should return to more seasonable levels by the start of the weekend into the 80s.

Enjoy the cooler weather today with highs in the 60s and 70s as shown on the map below.

Tonight will be cool once again, especially east of the James Valley.

Tomorrow will be warmer with highs mainly in the 80s.

The 7 day forecast shows highs in the 90s in Sioux Falls by Wednesday and Thursday. We expect scattered storms in the region by Thursday night into Friday, our best chance of rain for the week.