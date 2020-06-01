Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 1st

Good Morning! We are starting the month of June with much warmer weather, a theme we’ll be talking about in the days ahead.

We will also be watching storm chances this week. There could easily be clusters of severe weather tomorrow. You can see the enhanced risk of severe weather across southern MN. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Futurecast keeps us dry today with the hot weather, but thunderstorm chances will develop later in the day along a passing cold front. We’ll continue to monitor the chances of those storms on SD side of the border.

Today looks plenty hot…stay cool the best you can.

Tonight should be mild again with lows in the 60s.

We’ll see warm and humid weather tomorrow in the southeast with storm chances best in SW MN.

Wednesday looks quieter, but storms will redevelop on Thursday and some severe weather will be possible once again. Hotter weather will return by the weekend with more 90s early next week.