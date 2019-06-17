Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 17th

Good Morning!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today, but the best chances will be in the south this afternoon. You can see a few hits of rain shown here on FutureScan.

The risk of severe weather is low, but our northern Nebraska could see a marginal risk later today.

Today will be cool with highs in the 70s for the most part.

Evening hits of rain should depart southern KELOLAND and temperatures will be in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be mild in the 70s with another round of scattered rain coming into western SD.

The rest of the week will be mild in the 70s and rain chances will remain scattered. We are starting to watch late Friday for the potential for severe weather to our south.

