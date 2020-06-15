Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 15th

Good Morning! We are watching a few light showers around KELOLAND, but the moisture totals are light so far.

You can see a snapshot of our Beresford radar just after 6am showing some of that moisture.

Hot weather and windy is expected tomorrow and Wednesday with 90s very likely. Thunderstorm chances will return late Wednesday, with better odds on Thursday for some cooling rain and clouds. We’ll see scattered rain chances again on Friday, with a slightly better chance on Saturday.

The forecast looks warmest in the southeast today.

Tonight looks warm with 70s once again in many areas.

Hot and windy weather tomorrow will be the big weather story.

We’ll carefully watch scattered rain chances at the end of the week.