Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 14th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed overnight in parts of KELOLAND. We saw several areas develop in central KELOLAND toward midnight, with other hits of rain East River.

The 24 hour precip map shows how spotty the rain has been. .90″ was reported in Winner and .69″ fell in Huron.

Drought is going to continue to be a big story as we see little organized rainfall in the short range forecast.

Futurecast is hinting at a few spots of rain tonight in the central and west. Any opportunity for widely scattered rain in this pattern will be primarily at night.

Temperatures will be soaring toward Wednesday in much of KELOLAND with highs in the 90s to near 100. The heat begin to break down starting Friday for most areas and below normal temperatures are set to arrive next week. That could lead to additional rain chances, but we’ll take a cautious approach to rain chances at this time.

Another hot day is ahead this afternoon with highs near 90.

Look for lows tonight in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures will be a little warmer tomorrow in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The best chances of rain will be late Thursday with the passage of the cold front. The next round could follow this weekend with a disturbance arriving from the northwest.