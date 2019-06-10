Storm Center Update- Monday AM, June 10th

Good Morning!

We are starting the week with cool weather in KELOLAND. Take a look at some of the numbers in SW South Dakota as of 5am.

Rain chances look low today. However, scattered showers or isolated t-storms could develop in the northeast late in the day. We can’t rule out of a few patches of rain overnight, but rain chances will increase tomorrow as our main area of low pressure moves in from the northwest.

Moisture return will be limited here and temperatures are not looking overly warm. However, we do have a marginal risk of severe weather in the areas shaded in green.

The rain totals from these showers and thunderstorms are not heavy. Most areas will average under .50″. There will be areas will more rain, with the data pointing at southern MN with some heavier totals.

Today should fell nice with highs in the 70s in most areas.

The rain chances tonight should scattered with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be cooler with the scattered rain.

We are certainly seeing a cooler week, but the highs for the week will start to warm later in the week.