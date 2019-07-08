Storm Center Update- Monday AM, July 8th

Good Morning! Scattered t-storms have developed across parts of eastern KELOLAND. We have just enough instability to spark a few cells this morning as south winds increase.

We think more rain will be on the way later today as shown here on FutureScan. Look at the storms in the Black Hills.

It will be a warm day today with higher humidity than yesterday. That will help fuel the next batch of storms and some of those could be severe, mainly in the northwest.

Highs today will be in the 80s for most areas, but close to 90 in the Pierre area.

Thunderstorm chances will increase tonight and will continue tomorrow.

Look for more storm chances Tuesday as a strong cold front moves across KELOLAND. There is a marginal risk of severe weather.

You can see the low pressure area on the maps responsible for the increasing rain chances.

Behind the storm, the wind will be much stronger from the northwest, easily 30-40 mph at times East River.

The heat and humidity will be back at the end of the week and storm chances could return by Friday night.