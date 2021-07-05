Storm Center Update – Monday AM July 5

Another hot day as temperatures will warm to the 90s and 100s. Winds will be light with speeds around 5 to 15 mph.

Much needed rainfall will develop in western South Dakota as we go through the afternoon and evening. This rain will try to hold together and move west to east tonight and tomorrow.

There’s a slight risk for severe weather in western South Dakota with wind and hail being the main threats.

As of now, the best chance for rain will be in northern KELOLAND tonight and tomorrow. If you miss the rain tonight and tomorrow morning in southeast KELOLAND, there will be another chance during the afternoon and evening. This is when a cold front will move across the southeast.

The Storm Prediction Center also has this area under a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow with hail and wind being the main threats.

Temperatures this week will go up and down. We’ll have numbers fall to the 70s on Wednesday, but quickly return to the upper 80s and 90s.