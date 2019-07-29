Storm Center Update- Monday AM, July 29th

It was another active evening of thunderstorms across eastern KELOLAND as a line of severe weather developed and tracked quickly to the southeast. This shot was taken from the Plankinton area and shows the prolific mammatus clouds, often associated with storms that produce severe weather.

Some of the hail was large near Bridgewater as shown in the picture above. You can see some of the storm reports below, including a tornado report south of Geddes.

We expect a cooler and mainly quiet weather forecast today. There will be a few thunderstorms again in the far southwest.

Look for 70s in much of eastern KELOLAND during the day with northwest winds.

Those chances of evening storms should stay mainly in western SD.

Highs tomorrow look nice again as rain chances redevelop tomorrow late in the day into early Wednesday across southern SD.

Severe weather could be possible, mainly in the far west.

The pattern ahead will change little in the next few days. The main heat ridge will stay anchored in the southwest and a few waves will come across the northern side of the ridge into KELOLAND.

While timing each wave will be challenging, the accumulation of rainfall will likely keep our summer rain totals well above normal based on this 10 day projection on the European model.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s with some increase in the humidity. Overall, not too hot for late July into early August.