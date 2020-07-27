Storm Center Update- Monday AM, July 27th

Good Morning! Temperatures will be a little cooler to start the weekend with a drop in the humidity levels across much of KELOLAND.

The pattern is initially dry, but showers and thunderstorms will be back for western KELOLAND by Wednesday. Rain will also be added to the Pierre forecast, with some indicators suggesting over 1″ of rain in a few spots. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen may get some rain, but the best chances will stay west.

The forecast is not as hot this week as the core of the heat migrates back into the desert southwest.

Highs will be close to normal today, mainly in the 80s.

Tonight looks dry for most areas with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow looks mostly sunny with highs once again in the 80s.

Rain chances are limited in the Sioux Falls area with highs in the 80s the next several days.