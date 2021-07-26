Storm Center Update-Monday AM, July 26th

Severe weather struck parts of KELOLAND Sunday. Each dot on the map below shows a large hail or strong wind report.

The hail in the Ashton, SD area was baseball in size. Take a look at the picture below.

The rain has been spotty, so many of the rain gauges have stayed dry as of 7am this morning.

We will continue to track scattered showers and thunderstorms in northern and parts of eastern KELOLAND the next few hours. This activity should stay north of Sioux Falls.

The hot weather forecast remains unchanged. We hit 106 in Philip yesterday.

Futurecast shows the progression of the morning showers and thunderstorms in northern SD. We think most areas will be dry the next 48 to 72 hours as the heat increases.

Our big picture forecast features the heat dome across the west expanding toward KELOLAND tomorrow and Wednesday. After that, we think the worst of the heat will trend south and we anticipate increasing rain chances by Friday into early Saturday. The best chances will be in the Black Hills. The pattern looks more reasonable into early next week as another front could deliver rain chances by early August 4th.

Stay cool the best you can as highs stay in the 90s and 100s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow looks very hot again as you can see.

Once we get through Wednesday, the forecast for heat looks better with highs falling into the 80s. We think scattered storms could develop as early as Thursday, but the rain chances look better by Friday night into early Saturday.