Storm Center Update- Monday AM, July 22nd

Good Morning! We are starting the week with drier and less humid weather across KELOLAND. We expect this trend to stick around through midweek. We could use it after all the storms lately. The picture below was sent in from the Fort Thompson area, clearly showing a funnel cloud feature with a storm that developed late Sunday afternoon.

High pressure will give us pleasant weather today with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s for most areas.

It’s a big break after a rather wet period of storms the past 30 days. Take a look at how much of KELOLAND is 200 to 300 percent of normal moisture.

Highs today will be nice with the sunshine and light winds.

Tonight looks clear with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with lots of sunshine.

When will the humidity increase? We think dew points will return to the 70s by Friday in southeastern KELOLAND. They won’t go down much into the weekend and may even increase farther north and west.

There will be more instability later this weekend, so expect storm chances to return.