Storm Center Update- Monday AM, July 20th

Good Morning! Rain chances will be watched over the next few days hot weather returns later in the week. The map below shows the rain tracks the past 7 days.

Severe weather chances are highest later today in western SD. You can see the slight risk in yellow.

Futurecast shows more thunderstorms later today northwest of Sioux Falls, but not all of those areas of rain will reach the southeast later tonight. We think Tuesday will trend drier with highs again in the 80s.

Today will be coolest day of the week with the areas of clouds and rain chances.

Thunderstorm chances will be around tonight with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be in the 80s as rain chances leave in the morning.

The 7 day forecast shows hotter and more humid weather coming back later in the week with highs in the 90s.