Storm Center Update – Monday AM July 19

Patchy fog is around this morning in eastern KELOLAND. The fog will go away, and we’ll have mostly sunny skies with warm (or hot) temperatures.

Expect afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s with light south winds.

The heat will continue through the week. In fact, 100-degree weather will return to central KELOLAND by Wednesday. Unfortunately, dry skies will also continue through the week. The only chance we have at a shower or storm is in western South Dakota, but that’s only a 20% chance.

The 10-day rainfall outlook is showing dry conditions for many in the central and northern plains. Hopefully we’ll bring in a better chance for rain next week.