Storm Center Update- Monday AM, July 15th

Scattered showers and storms have been moving across KELOLAND once again. VIPIR shows the batches of rain spread out across the region.

Some of these storms have produced locally heavy rainfall the past 24 hours north of Sioux Falls.

The hot weather will be a big story this week. The worst of the heat will build by Thursday and Friday.

Severe weather chances are also possible across KELOLAND. Today’s forecast shows a “slight” risk across the west and another “slight” risk in Minnesota.

Storms are most likely to fire in western SD later today as shown here on FutureScan. More storms will move east overnight.

It will be plenty hot today with highs in the 90s in many areas of KELOLAND.

Storm chances will be 30 to 40% for most areas overnight.

Tomorrow will still be warm and humid, but with storm chances around, temperatures should be a big cooler.

The forecast looks hotter again on Thursday and Friday and the heat index will be over 100. Stay cool!