Storm Center Update – Monday AM July 13

It’s already a warm and windy start in KELOLAND. Temperatures are near 70 with winds gusting over 30 mph in some areas. Rapid City had a wind gust over 50 mph this morning.



Strong south winds will blow in central and eastern KELOLAND today with gusts over 30 mph. The southerly winds will help bring in warm air and higher humidity. We’ll interact with that humidity as storms will develop late this afternoon and evening.



Some of the storms today will be strong to severe in eastern KELOLAND. A slight risk for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center, large hail, and strong wind are the main threats.



Rain will continue through the overnight, but the severe chances will not be as high. There will be areas with over an inch of rainfall in western and southern KELOLAND.



KELOLAND will get the coolest air in about three weeks tomorrow as many locations will be in the 70s.



The cool air will not last as 90s will quickly return for the weekend.