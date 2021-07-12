Storm Center Update- Monday AM, July 12th

The rain over the weekend was welcome news for parched areas of KELOLAND. The 7 day rain totals are making a positive difference for many areas. Spots shaded in orange and red on this map have picked up 1-2″.

These trends are now being seen on the 30 day precipitation trend map. We still have spots getting missed, but more locations are getting some rain.

Around Sioux Falls, areas just west and north of the city are still very dry. The Crooks area has around 2″ for a total since June 1st. Harrisburg has doubled that number over 4″.

The numbers are still very low around Eureka.

Our next round of rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. There could be some severe weather, a trend we will continue to follow.

You can see the rain chances shown on Futurecast below. We are hopeful there will be areas of .50″ to 1″ of rain with local thunderstorms.

In the meantime, expect hazy sunshine today with highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Dry weather will be the rule tonight with lows in the 60s.

Highs tomorrow will be warm again in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The 7 day forecast will see near average temperatures for mid July with another chance of rain by Sunday.