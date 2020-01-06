Storm Center Update – Monday AM January 6

We’ll manage one more day with above average temperatures before the numbers return closer to average. Average highs in KELOLAND range from the middle 20s in eastern South Dakota to the middle 30s in western South Dakota.

Today’s numbers will be 5 to 10 degrees above average despite seeing thicker clouds and scattered flurries in southern KELOLAND.

Strong winds will be back in western South Dakota, while eastern KELOLAND will have much lighter wind speeds.

Cooler weather will slowly return tomorrow, but we’ll have dry skies. That cold air will stick around for tomorrow night with some in northeast KELOLAND falling below zero Wednesday morning.

A stronger hit of colder air will arrive for the end of the week. That’s when afternoon highs will fall to the teens with overnight lows near zero. Right now, the core of the cold may hold off until the middle of NEXT week.