Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 4th

We are starting the week with snow on the ground, but temperatures will be melting that snow today. The lack of snow in western SD will help temperatures warm quickly into the 40s and 50s.

Winds will be from the west at 15-20 mph today, with a few higher gusts. That wind will be key to warming our temperatures.

Winds will change to the southeast for much of KELOLAND tomorrow ahead of the next weather system.

You can see an area of low pressure moving into western KELOLAND late Tuesday into Wednesday. This system will feature a light wintery mix of precipitation, with areas of snow likely East River. We don’t see a lot of wind behind the snow as cold air won’t get wrapped up into this one.

The snow forecast features the chance of 1-3″ from Aberdeen to Sioux Falls. We’ll continue to watch the latest information as we fine tune this outlook.

This pattern the next 10 days isn’t too stormy as Pacific air rules and arctic air stays locked up in Canada for now.

The sunshine will feel good today and those NW winds will keep the fog away and push temperatures above freezing for all areas of KELOLAND.

Tonight looks dry with light winds, partly cloudy skies, and lows in the teens east and 20s west.

Highs tomorrow will still be in the 40s in central and western KELOLAND. Expect 30s across the east with increasing cloud cover.

The 7 day forecast doesn’t look too cold the next several days with highs staying above normal for now.