Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 27th

Good Morning! We are watching clouds today in the forecast and overall cooler weather. However, we’ll stay clear of any major rain or snow chances for now. A disturbance in western KELOLAND will bring chances of snow to the Black Hills later today.

A closer look at Futurecast shows pockets of light snow moving east the next 24 to 36 hours. Oh, and clouds and also likely…especially East River.

You can see this first disturbance is stronger to our south. We’ll miss the heavier snow as that appears more likely in Kansas. We expect another disturbance to move into KELOLAND by Thursday, but the moisture supply looks limited.

In fact, the 10 day forecast looks clear of any major storms.

We do have mild weather in full supply. Take a look at the warming trend late in the week.

We are starting to put together ideas about this weekend and the potential for exceptionally mild weather looks great! Take a look at the EURO model for Saturday.

Sunday could be even better?

Expect lots of clouds East River today with 20s east and 30s west.

Numbers tonight will drop into the mid and upper teens east and 20s west.

Tomorrow will be warmer West River and 20s again east.

All in all, it’s a pretty quiet 7 day forecast.