Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 25th

Good Morning! The weather forecast is starting chilly this week for much of KELOLAND, but winter weather headlines are in effect for many areas south of KELOLAND, including a large winter storm warning for the I-80 corridor.

Colder air here will help shield us from the heavy snow, but you can see a few areas of light snow pushing into far southern KELOLAND the next 12 to 18 hours. Temperatures will remain below normal into tomorrow.

Look for snow of 1-2″ in Yankton the next 24 hours, but amounts will be much less if anything north of I-90.

While we are seeing cold air at the start of the week, but the cold will retreat to the north at the end of the week as mild Pacific air will return for many areas.

Look for highs in the teens and 20s today for much of KELOLAND with that chilly east wind and light snow chances to the south.

Colder temperatures are expected overnight with lows below zero in Sisseton and Watertown.

Tomorrow will continue to stay cold east of I-29 where highs will be in the 20s.

Temperatures later in the week will be warmer. Rapid City will be near 50 by Thursday.

Friday looks even warmer. Sioux Falls will even jump back into the mid and upper 30s.

The 7 day forecast looks more mild by the end of the week with highs into the 30s by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.