Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 20th

Good Morning! A thick blanket of snow cover can be found in much of eastern KELOLAND, mainly between 10-20 inches. We’ll be talking more about that in the days and weeks ahead. First, dry weather is forecast for today.

Our Futurecast update clouds increasing tomorrow and developing wind. In fact, winds could gust to 40mph again in Watertown and Marshall tomorrow afternoon. On the back of the wind will be a surge of moisture, featuring a combo of light snow, freezing drizzle and rain for the east by Wednesday morning.

You can see the first wave of moisture will be followed by another one by Friday. We think much of this moisture will slide to our south, but it is certainly worth watching in case of a change in the storm path.

Temperatures will be cold again for many, holding in the single digits east of the James Valley.

Tonight will drop below zero one more time, but we are confident this be the worst of the cold for a few days.

The wind will deliver warmer temperatures tomorrow. 50s are LIKELY for Rapid City!

Take a look at this map. See how the mild air relative to normal is surging across much of North America. We have high confidence the 7 day forecast will be at or above normal. The snow cover will limit some of our warming, but it will be better overall.