Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 13th

Good Morning! Be aware of slick travel after snow fell yesterday across parts of eastern KELOLAND, mainly east of Sioux Falls. We are also watching some patchy fog, including this view in downtown Sioux Falls.

Snow totals surpassed 2″ in several areas east of Sioux Falls. In fact, over 6″ fell locally in parts of Sioux County, Iowa.

The next 24 to 36 hours looks pretty dry with temperatures today pretty good. You will notice some snow returning by late Tuesday in western KELOLAND. That feature could affect the east by Wednesday morning.

Snow chances will increase by the end of the week. We see a batch of snow developing here on Friday, especially east of Sioux Falls.

Enjoy the milder weather today as highs return to the 30s in much of southern KELOLAND.

Tonight will feature some wind increasing and temperatures will fall into the teens in the south and single digits in the north.

Tomorrow will be colder with highs in the single digits north and teens and 20s south.

Subzero arctic cold will return later this week. You can see more of this coming our way next week as well.