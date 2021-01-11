Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 11th

Skies have cleared overnight for more areas of KELOLAND and a nice, mostly sunny day is ahead for much of the region. We see no reason to put snow or rain in the forecast until Thursday.

A closer look at the big picture shows the quiet weather to start the week, but clipper system will rush into the plains by Thursday and will bring with it a strong area of wind, along with some chance of rain and snow.

The European model is the most aggressive solution and gives both accumulating snow and wind starting Thursday morning into Friday.

The wind gust forecast on Friday morning looks like this. You can see why we should pay attention to the forecast.

Very mild weather will be around today with highs in the 40s for many and a few 50s in western SD.

Lows tonight will stay in the 20 for many areas, well above normal for this time of the year.

Tomorrow looks even warmer with highs in the 40s east and 50s west.

The 7 day forecast looks cooler later in the week with the wind issues on Friday. We don’t see frigid weather just yet, but highs will likely slip into the 20s and 30s.