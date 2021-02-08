Storm Center Update- Monday AM, February 8th

Good Morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND. At least it’s cold enough to make snow at Great Bear!

Highs yesterday struggled to reach above zero in many areas in the northeast.

Low clouds have been thinning, so at we do have some better news for those looking for some intervals of sunshine.

Our Futurecast update features that blend of sun and clouds, with more sunshine in northern KELOLAND both today and tomorrow. Snow chances may redevelop by Thursday and Friday.

Get used to these cold temperatures. We’ll likely see the worst of it arriving later this week into the weekend. Next week should be better.

Highs today will be mainly in the single digits above zero with a blend of sun and clouds. Thankfully, winds will light.

Lows tonight will be below zero for many, including Sioux Falls at -7.

You can see the numbers tomorrow are a bit warmer, but it will be hard to feel the difference.

The 7 day forecast features the next shot of frigid air on Thursday and Friday. Even a modest 10-20 mph wind could create wind chill problems during that segment of time. Snow chances are also returning and a fluffy “nuisance” snow is not out of the question.