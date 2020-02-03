Storm Center Update- Monday AM, February 3rd

Good Morning! We are tracking snow this morning across the Black Hills. The roads are snow covered and slippery, so drive with care as snow continues to accumulate. We already have over 6″ in the Lead area.

You can see the roads are slick in that area, with lots of pink on the maps.

Winter weather headlines will continue until 7 this evening.

Most of the snow will pass to the south and west today, so we are keeping the forecast mainly dry East River. Some snow will continue to push into south-central KELOLAND, but the amounts will stay low, mainly under 1″.

The forecast today shows highs in the mid to upper 20s with a breezy north wind.

We’ll keep the snow chances this evening in the Black Hills, but most of the east should stay dry.

We think clouds will decrease tomorrow, but highs will be a little colder in the northeast.

The rest of the week looks a little warmer with highs back in the lower to middle 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. Some snow could track into the plains on Thursday. We could also see some snow in the region by Saturday night into Sunday, but no big storms are forecast at this time.