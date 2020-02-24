Storm Center Update- Monday AM, February 24th

Good Morning! Winter weather will return to parts of KELOLAND the next 24-36 hours. Winter weather advisories have been posted for many areas West River. A winter storm warning has been posted for the northern and central Black Hills.

Expect increasing snowfall in western KELOLAND this afternoon, with an expansion farther east tomorrow. We don’t expect much snow east of the James River until tomorrow morning. Winds will increase from the north during the day, gusting over 30 mph at times.

The snow forecast is not a big one, but a nuisance 1-3″ will cover much of western KELOLAND.

Heavier snow is expected across the central and northern Black Hills, with some areas near 4-8″.

Highs today will be in the 30s and another day of melting in Sioux Falls. Snow develops in the west and wind will increase.

Tonight will be blustery with snow in western and central KELOLAND. The amounts will be much lighter west of the James Valley.

Wind chills may drop below zero late tomorrow into early Wednesday. They won’t be as cold as last week.

We are expecting another surge of mild air just in time for the weekend. Cooler air will arrive early next week, but the cycle doesn’t look too wet here in KELOLAND.

Weekend highs should rise into the 40s once again, with some 50s also possible to the west.